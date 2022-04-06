MP Theresa May attends first public event by Cookhams Footprint

MP Theresa May attended the first public event of a new Cookham climate change and energy initiative which launched at the end of last week.

Cookhams Footprint launched on Friday and aims to tackle the environmental and climate crisis, with an initial focus on energy.

On Saturday, the group held its first public event with a stand in Cookham Rise, inviting residents to come and learn more about the initiative and how to get involved.

Attendees were told how they can save energy and obtained advice on installing ‘new renewable energy alternatives’.

Mrs May and councillors Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s) and Cllr Mandy Brar (Lib Dem, Bisham and Cookham) were also present at the event and learnt all about the group’s plans.

Paul Strzelecki, one of the founders of the group, said: “We were delighted with the level of interest, even on a very cold day.

“Theresa May was clearly very interested in our message and the way we plan to proceed with a strong focus on local initiative. We will be following up with her on several issues.”

Sue Teasdale, one of the founders of the group, explained that the scale of the latest increase in energy prices are causing ‘real concern’, with Cookham residents ‘facing some very tough choices’.

She added: “It was also good to see the number of residents offering to share their experience of installing new systems and using different energy saving measures. Already we have an impressive number of people stepping forward to help.”

Cookhams Footprint is collating a team of energy champions who will provide advice to residents and help promote the message through the community. Schools, churches, and groups in the community are being asked to get involved.

Cookhams Footprint can be contacted at cookhamsfootprint@gmail.com or via the group’s Facebook page.