New Cookham climate group to focus on energy upon launch

A new group looking to involve the community in combating the environmental and climate crisis is set to launch this week.

Cookham’s Footprint was founded by a group of about 10 people from the village and, following its launch, will initially focus on energy, prioritising the reduction of energy use and the prevention of waste.

The group, which first met up in January, aims to help villagers to save money, cut down climate change emissions, stop heat from escaping their homes and improve the security of supply by promoting local energy generation.

A key aspect of its work is to help families in fuel poverty.

Cookham’s Footprint is set to officially launch on Friday, April 1 – the day energy prices increase by 54 per cent and the first public event will take place on Saturday, April 2, from 10am to 3pm, where the group will have a stand outside Elizabeth House in Cookham to talk to villagers about energy and ask them if they would like to get involved.

Paul Strzelecki, one of the founding members, said: “We’ve got a lot of initiatives in the village which are all to do with sustainability.

“We wanted a brand to sit over the top of that and collect all of these initiatives.”

In Cookham the use of energy per household is 50 per cent higher than the national average.

Paul said: “On our launch we are focusing on saving energy with top tips how to save energy, from taking one minute less in the shower to insulating your roof.”

He added: “What we want to do is cover all basis, reduce our emissions significantly.

“We want to keep the cost down and if we generate our own, we can start looking at community-based assets that generate electricity at potentially a fifth of the price and that means that we can look after our pockets.”

He explained in every community, including Cookham, there are people who are going to ‘suffer very significantly’ because of the price rises, and added that part of their initiative is to look at the community and see what they can do and how they can help and advise people.

Cookham’s Footprint is now seeking volunteers with a range of skills including marketing, general and energy related skills to get involved with all the individual initiatives in the village.

To find out more or get involved contact the group at: cookhamsfootprint@gmail.com