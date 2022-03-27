SITE INDEX

  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Nails non-stop for 24 hours in aid of Thames Hospice

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    Staff at a nail salon in Headington Road completed a 24-hour Nails Around the Clock challenge to raise money for Thames Hospice on Friday.

    Becki Hobbs and Jodie Brown of Becki’s Beauty completed 48 non-stop sets of nails for 48 clients – 24 each, every hour, all day and night.

    Many of the salon’s clients have been touched by the care of Thames Hospice, hence the choice of charity.

    “It was hard – we had a dip at about one o’clock in the morning, knowing there was still nine hours to go,” said Becki.

    “Our clients kept us going, coming in in the party mood, and coming in early into the morning.

    “Our clients were really supportive – our craziest slots were the first,” said Becki.

    “I thought we’d have to beg people to come in at 2am, but we had so much support throughout the night.”

    The challenge has brought in about £1,700 so far.

    To see the fundraising page, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/BeckisBeauty 

    Cookhams

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved