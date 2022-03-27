Cookham schoolchildren win bake-off against 400 rivals

Holy Trinity CE Primary School children won a professionally judged Bake Offstyle competition at Ascot Racecourse on Wednesday, March 9.

Participants were tasked with designing a traybake to be presented in this year’s Royal Ascot Platinum Jubilee retail menu.

Children took part from 11 schools throughout Bracknell, Slough and the Royal Borough. In the junior section, around 400 students from five primary schools entered.

The pupils baked for expert judges, including master patissier and celebrity chef Eric Lanlard, Royal Ascot executive chef Jemma Anne Moore and Jonathan Parker, food and beverage director.

Schools were asked to explain their process and describe the inspiration behind the creations.

Holy Trinity team, Elvie Raynor, 9, Theo Rudd, 10, and Lewis Garrett, 9, created a red velvet cake to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Headteacher of Holy Trinity Anna Smith said: “This was an event which the entire class threw themselves into.

“Several rounds were held in school, some of which involved the pupils tasting each other's traybake creations before a winner was decided.

“Our winning team headed off to Ascot knowing that they were representing everyone from Holy Trinity who had been involved in the project.

“So to be chosen as the overall winner of the competition was wonderful.

“Realising that our red velvet cake, inspired by the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, will be served at Royal Ascot this year provided the real icing on the cake.

“It was a wonderful learning experience for all.”

The event was organised by Learning to Work, a Slough-based charity that links education and business to prepare young people for the world of work.

“We have worked with the Learning to Work team on several occasions in the past but this was the first time we’d entered a baking competition,” said Anna.

“Their projects provide our students with a wonderful insight into the world of work. Meeting industry experts sets them off thinking about career paths and ignites real interest in them.”

The winners of the senior year-seven heats were Huda Batool, Maryam Hajeh and Madison Church from Slough and Eton Enterprise College.