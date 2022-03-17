Proposals to divert parts of two Cookham footpaths refused

Concerns were raised over the safety of women and the loss of views as proposals to divert parts of two footpaths in Cookham were refused.

Copas Traditional Turkeys has been looking to divert parts of Footpaths 17 and 59 at Mount Farm.

The proposals include diverting a path crossing a field to a permitted path on the edge of the field.

The application was first discussed at a rights of way panel meeting in October last year, but went before councillors again on Monday after a number of objections were raised during a consultation.

In total, 78 objections were received, five neutral comments and two expressions of support.

Concerns raised included the safety of women, loss of forestry due to having to clear more trees for the project, the heritage of the path, and the loss of views.

Steve Gillions, speaking at the meeting on behalf of East Berks Ramblers, raised fears that views towards Cliveden would be lost.

He added: “We think there’s a heritage here, that the footpath 17 is part of a longer through route and there’s been a path there since at least 1875 and we don’t think that should be treated lightly or just done away with for no good reason at all.”

Cllr Catherine Del Campo (Lib Dem, Furze Platt), said: “I did notice that during lockdown, a number of routes become more well-trodden than usual.

“So I do understand why a more durable path round the edge of the field might at first glance seem like a good

solution.”

But she said she had received a ‘significant number’ of emails regarding the proposal and raised concerns about women’s safety.

“I know many women who have at some point in their lives walked down the middle of the road at night afraid that someone’s going to leap out from the shadows and some have written to me to say that when they are walking or running, even in the daytime, they prefer to be out in the open,” she said.

“While there’s still much to be done to make sure women feel both safer and objectively are safer always, we can all at least resolve not to make things worse for them.”

Applicant Tom C Copas explained the challenges faced by the farming industry, and said it is ‘more important’ that the farm gets ‘every bit’ out of the field.

Mr Copas added that it would not be ‘such a big problem’ if people wore the right footwear and stuck to the path.

Commenting on objections over the views, Mr Copas said: “I think we are improving views and bringing new views to the walk.”

On comments about the area not being as passable for younger and elderly people, he told the meeting: “Surely a maintained path is more passable than a muddy path which you can’t pass at certain times of year.”

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary’s) said the footpath is historic and there is ‘a lot of concern’, but added it was ‘so important’ that councillors and officers support farmers.

Cllr Clive Baskerville (Lib Dem, Pinkneys Green), put forward a motion to not proceed with the diversion orders and this was passed, with five for and one abstaining.