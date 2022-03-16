Yoga class launched in Cookham for menopausal women

A yoga class for menopausal women has been launched in Cookham.

Combining yoga with a space for support, the workshop is targeted at women at any stage of perimenopause, menopause and beyond.

Previous experience of yoga is not necessary, and all equipment will be provided along with snacks.

The next three-hour workshop will be taking place at Unwind Yoga Studios on Sunday, March 27, and begins at 12.30pm.

Juliette Lockwood, instructor of the workshop, said she and her friends were all unsure of why they were going through certain symptoms during their perimenopause.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Juliette said: “A lot of women at this stage in their lives think about leaving their jobs because they cannot cope with the symptoms.

“It’s a bit depressing; suicide rates for women between 45-54 are the highest they’ve ever been, because a lot of women are going through such a terrible time, and they cannot get the help they need.”

She continued: “I think it’s very important that we are active and loud about the fact that this is all very

manageable and with the right support, we can get through this horrific time without increasing those statistics.”

Juliette said the sessions are ‘holistic’, and aim to help women by providing emotional support alongside the mental health benefits of yoga.

“It’s a completely holistic, supportive experience,” she added. “My workshops are never more than 10 women; the youngest was 38, and the oldest so far was 58.

“It’s the fact of being in a group of women going through the same (possibly) awful time you’re going through and having other women to talk to and practise yoga with.

“We do a whole load of things; we chat, we eat cake, and we learn about journaling (writing down thoughts and feelings).

“It’s suitable for anybody - you don’t have to have done yoga before, you don’t have to be able to touch your toes, and you don’t have to be able to do anything other than want to stretch and ground yourself and feel stable and supported.”

The workshops, which cost £40, also feature meditation and breathing techniques to help ‘provide you with a little bit of relief’.

For more information, contact Juliette on lifebeginsatyoga@gmail.com