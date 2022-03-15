Cookham Cocktail Club launch 'jam-packed' with flavour fans

New gin and cocktail company Cookham Cocktail Club enjoyed a busy launch event on the evening of March 3 at Karma Sanctum on the Green.

The company, started by Jules Herd and Stephanie Maher, provides ‘a little mixology’ at private dinner parties or special events for groups of up to 12, as well as offering its own bespoke, locally-themed drinks.

Among its unique features are shot-sized cocktails, designed for savouring.

The company is focused on supporting other small businesses, working in collaboration with local distilleries and producers where possible.

The launch included a free two-hour tasting session. Speaking about the event, Jules said:

“It was absolutely jam-packed. We had food and drink [social media] influencers, so our Instagram went a bit crazy. We had loads of companies that wanted to collaborate with us.”

Potential future collaborations could include gin-flavoured ice cream among other creative uses.

To learn more, visit cookhamcocktailclub.com