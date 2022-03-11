Walkers concerned by footpath diversion plans at Mount Farm

The owner of a popular path through the Cookham countryside has defended a decision to divert it – saying crops have been negatively impacted by people walking through.

Copas Traditional Turkeys is looking to divert parts of the footpath at Mount Farm, with current routes crossing the centre of two fields.

It is looking to create a two-mile circular route around the field-edge instead. The new path would be a hard path, usable by cyclists as well as walkers.

The matter was discussed in October in a Rights of Way panel, where residents’ initial concerns were considered.

Many decried the loss of this historic path creating a direct route through the field.

They felt the current route offers iconic views of Cliveden and other sites.

Cookham parish councillor Bill Perry said that although the new and improved footpath around the outside was welcome, losing the cross-field access is a concern for the parish council.

“We’re all in favour of the new one, we just don’t want to lose the old one,” he said.

“Unfortunately one of the hazards with a public footpath is that the public sometimes enlarge it a bit.

“There isn’t anything new here – it hasn’t suddenly begun to be a serious problem.

“We accept the potential difficulties but these are worth living with – we have been living with them for a long time.

“It may have been exacerbated with COVID; if that’s so, [the problem] will probably go away again.”

But managing director at Copas Turkeys, Tom C Copas, said the current footpaths are ‘not on suitable ground’, leading to crop damage for the business.

“In winter they get [widened] further and further out – that damage can go on for five to six metres of crops,” he said.

He added that a perimeter path is more efficient in terms of maximising the farm’s acreage and making it more sustainable.

He said: “People don’t use footpaths in the same way now, walking to work at the clay pits – they use them for pleasure. The fact that it’s the most direct route is somewhat null and void.”

He added that he thought the views were unlikely to be impacted by the change to the path.

“The view is still there – it’s just as lovely to walk around in the morning,” he said.

Given the improvements to the already permitted path around the perimeter, Tom said there would be ‘a mutual benefit’ to the farm and to the public.

To approve the change, the council ‘must be satisfied that the proposed new route will not be substantially less convenient to the public than the existing route.’

It must also ‘have regard to the effect that the diversion would have on public enjoyment of the path as a whole.’

A public consultation on the matter ended on February 18.

The borough said: “If no representations or objections are received, or if any made are withdrawn, the council may decide to confirm the diversion orders, but this will be subject to the outcome of the public consultation.”

The matter is set to be discussed at the Rights of Way and Highway Licensing Panel on Monday, March 14, at 6.30 pm.