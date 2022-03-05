Hub for media professionals set for Cookham venue

The Media Hub – bringing together a host of people working in media – is gearing up for a face-to-face event at the Bel & The Dragon on Thursday, March 17.

During the first part of the meeting, writer Lara Cory will be chatting to Media Hub founder Sarah Rodi about publishing her first Mills & Boon romance, The Viking’s Stolen Princess.

Sarah Rodi lives in Cookham and has been a magazine journalist for more than 20 years.

Marlow FM’s Carla Delaney will be also finding out more about Melanie Perry’s award-winning film, Scootch.

Cookham-based Melanie Perry is an award-winning film producer and radio broadcaster.

She created a video series to promote a friend’s new businesses and Poppy Perry Media was born.

The Media Hub was set up in 2013 for media professionals, including print journalists, producers, directors, writers, bloggers, actors, photographers, media trainers and consultants.

Guest speakers have included Theresa May, Princess Esméralda of Belgium, John Altman, Adrian Moorhouse, Dotun Adebayo and the late Tim Brooke-Taylor.

Tickets are £15 and are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-media-hub-returns-tickets-287884930577