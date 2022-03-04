Over 40 objections for 25 homes on former greenbelt site in Cookham

More than 40 objections have been lodged by residents over plans for 25 homes in Cookham.

The site near to Strande Lane was recently within the greenbelt. Now the Borough Local Plan (BLP) is formally adopted, this location is being removed from the greenbelt.

The plans are for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and two one-bedroom maisonettes.

The site is bounded by Strande Park Mobile Home Park, Bass Mead, an area of woodland and national cycle route 50. A new independent access for the site is proposed off Bass Mead.

But residents have raised concerns about the density of the plans, inadequate parking, the danger of an extra access, impact on the roads and pressures on schools and doctors’ surgeries.

There are further concerns over its location on a floodplain – and that trees appear to have been removed ‘without consulting residents’, prior to this application’s submission.

Paul Strzelecki, who says he has been following planned Cookham housing developments and the BLP carefully, said that this application, alongside other larger plans for the area – such as hundreds of homes on Spencer’s Farm – is ‘a disaster waiting to happen’.

“Even 10 more cars into the village will create a problem,” he said. “The impact of one extra car makes a radical difference in Cookham Rise.”

He believes the roads will become ‘slower than walking pace’ during peak time.

A spokesperson from Shanly Homes said: “Car parking provision throughout the site complies with policy requirements.

“The transport statement considers the safety of the new access from Bass Mead and impact on the local road network as a result of the development.

“[It] concludes that vehicle movement from the development would have an insignificant impact on the existing highway and will not be discernible from daily fluctuations.

“The part of the site to be built on is located within Flood Zone 1 (lowest risk of flooding).

“Throughout the site, sustainable drainage systems are proposed to manage surface water runoff and ensure there is no increased risk of flooding to the surrounding area.”