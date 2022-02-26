Cookham Festival set to kick off with visit from Sir Michael Parkinson

The Cookham Festival will begin selling tickets next week for special events including an evening with Michael Parkinson and ‘unique to Cookham’ acts.

Sales of tickets launch on Tuesday, March 1 for the festival, which will run from May 6-22. It is a year late due to last year’s COVID-19 restrictions.

Sir Michael Parkinson will be one of the first visitors on Friday, May 6, alongside his son Mike.

Following their talk, Sir Michael and Mike will sign copies of their book Like Father, Like Son, which will be available for purchase.

The weekend will then kick off with an evening of stories and songs hosted by local musician and songwriter Rob Castell.

Rob has composed songs and created shows for Radio 4 and other major channels.

That Sunday, May 8, Toby Cruse will be joined by four renowned stars of musical theatre and a band of leading West End musicians, to ‘celebrate some of the greatest musicals of all time.’

The following Sunday, May 15, James Church – former producer and director of the Cabaret Nights at Norden Farm – presents his cabaret night with West End performer Rosemary Ashe.

Rosemary has appeared in The Phantom of the Opera, Oliver!, The Witches of Eastwick and Mary Poppins.

On Tuesday, May 17, there will be An Evening with Dr James Fox, art historian from Cambridge.

The next day at Pinder Hall, screenwriter of Death in Paradise, Robert Thorogood, will talk about the challenges he's faced in his career, his writing and filming in the Caribbean.

He has also written The Marlow Murder Club, a modern-day murder mystery set in his hometown of Marlow – and will be signing copies of his book, available for sale at the event.

In addition to these big-name visits, there are a number of hands-on classes and children’s activities totalling more than 40 events.

Derek Bond, Cookham Festival committee chairman, recommends Katie Cox and the Motion of the Ocean (Friday, May 13).

This is a children’s cantata written by Rob Castell and performed by children from all four local primary schools.

“This is the second one, a sequel to the 2019 version. It’s something unique to Cookham,” said Derek.

The festival organisers would also like residents to get creative and join in with the spirit of the festival in any way they can.

“The festival programme is a framework,” said Derek.

“We would like residents to be spontaneous and create a sculpture in your garden, do some busking, form a flash mob, make an exhibition of your own.

“It’s a great opportunity throw off the shackles of lockdown isolation, get the village to express themselves, get smiles back on people’s faces.”

To purchase tickets or view the full event calendar, visit www.cookhamfestival.co.uk