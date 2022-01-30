Cookham residents launch community speedwatch scheme

Frustrated residents with concerns over speeding along the B4447 have taken matters into their own hands by launching a community speedwatch in the area.

Following concerns over excessive speeds across the Royal Borough, Thames Valley Police launched the scheme last year.

Community speedwatch allows residents to purchase equipment from TVP if a particular stretch of road remains a cause for concern.

Once basic training has been completed, residents can use the speed guns to measure speeds along their road.

Although the guns cannot issue fines, residents caught over a certain speed may be issued a letter to remind them to watch their speed.

Allan McGregor, 64, decided to start the campaign after repeated concerns near to the railway bridge on the road into Cookham.

He and a number of fellow residents started community speedwatch at the start of this year, and, on Tuesday morning, Allan clocked 37 vehicles over the speed limit in the space of an hour.

“The behaviour modification has started quite dramatically with people slamming on brakes,” said Allan.

“The objective generally is not to send warning letters to people – that’s a by-product – but to get them to slow down.

“We’re in our third week now, and it’s been incredibly successful because not only are we proving that there’s a high number of speeders doing way in excess of 30mph, not just marginally.

“It is working, it’s having the deterrent effect as we’re seeing brake lights in both directions coming on, and we’re seeing people slow down as soon as they see us quite dramatically.”

Under the community speedwatch scheme, areas where there are persistent issues may be escalated to the police.

If issues continue, the police can hand over evidence to the Royal Borough and suggest appropriate measures be implemented to reduce speeds in that area.

Mr McGregor added: “Because I’ve invested the money myself and bought the speed gun and the other bits and bobs we need, I put a flyer out in the neighbourhood.

“I’ve now had £120 of my £200 paid back through very kind donations.

“Just this morning [Tuesday], a lady walking her dog shouted over ‘thank God we’re doing something about it.

“We’ve had one shout of ‘get a life’, and the other one being a rude gesture, but those are the only two, so it’s more positives than negatives.”