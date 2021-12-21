Cookham Christmas concert welcomes young special guest

Christmas waved its magic wand over Cookham on December 11 for The Cookham Village Christmas Concert.

Those attending were treated to a musical extravaganza by The Cookham Kids’ Singing Group and other musicians. raising £2,500 for Maidenhead Foodshare.

The concert was produced by Renee Harris who is also the director of The Cookham Kids Singing Group.

This year there was a special guest artist, 15-year-old Liam Price shot to fame on ITV’s The Voice Kids in 2019 where he reached the semi-final stages.

“The best part of the night for me was the sense of community,” Renee said.

“The event was a huge community effort, with the Cookham Kids Singing Groups mums and dads helping behind the bar, making food at half time and selling raffle tickets from local Cookham shops.”

Sponsors included Cowderys Butchers, Bare Popcorn, The Handmaid Cake Company, Live Wire, Flowerland.

Adam Devine from Devine Flowers was the MC.

“The main feedback we got from guests was that it was a festive musical night filled with joy and laughter,” said Renee.