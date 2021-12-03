Cookham takeaway brings home award at 'Curry Oscars'

A Cookham takeaway has brought home the best takeaway award from a prestigious curry awards ceremony.

Malik’s Express Kitchen, in Station Parade, took the prize at the star-studded British Curry Awards in Battersea, London, on Monday.

The 17th annual event saw the best in the industry honoured in a showcase been dubbed the ‘Curry Oscars’.

Malik’s, in High Street, was a finalist for best restaurant.

Malik’s Express Kitchen’s Rumel Ahmed said: “This award is dedicated to all our amazing staff whom throughout the most turbulent time in recent history, worked not only with excellence but with tender love and care when our community needed it.

“After the success of our first Malik’s Express Kitchen, we knew we had to open our second when the opportunity rose in Cookham.

"We opened in late 2018 and a few months later the country went into lockdown.

"It was the most extraordinary experience of any opening we’ve ever had with the pandemic but we, like many other businesses, just had to plough through, do what we do best and serve our community with everything we have."