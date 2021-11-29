Cookham Dean to switch on donated tree this weekend

After an appeal for a village Christmas tree was answered, a tree lighting ceremony will be taking place on Sunday.

The ceremony will begin at 5pm after a debacle which almost saw no tree at all.

Cookham Dean Village Club had previously found its normal source was unable to provide a tree in time for Christmas.

Subsequently, the club posted an appeal across social media for a tree suitable to place on the common outside the Village Hall.

An instant response was received from Henry Cripps at The White Oak who offered the village a tree if they were able to cut and collect it.

The tree has been cut by ‘skilled members’ of the club who are planning to set it up this weekend.

Alongside the 5pm switch-on, there will also be singing of Christmas carols and songs around the tree outside the hall.

Mince pies, mulled wine and other drinks will be available for those attending the celebrations.

Finbar Murphy, chair of the Village Club, said “We are really grateful to Henry for answering our call and helping us out of our dilemma.

“This has enabled us to maintain a long-standing tradition and get villagers together to celebrate the start of the Christmas month. All are welcome to attend and join in.”