Cookham Christmas Concert set for special guest star

The Cookham Village Christmas Concert will be held on Saturday, December 11 from 6-8pm at Pinder Hall.

The family event will see performances from Cookham local musicians, Cookham Kids Singing Group and guest star Liam Price – semi-finalist on The Voice Kids talent show.

There will be mince pies, mulled wine, an open bar and a family barbecue sponsored by Cowdery’s Butchers.

Adam Devine of Devine Flowers – the ‘best dressed florist’, as featured on Channel 4 – will be hosting the event. There will also be a visit from Father Christmas.

Every year the organisers produce a festive concert where all profit goes to charity. Profits this time will go to Maidenhead Foodshare.

Organiser Renee Cullen said:

“I wanted to give (Cookham Kids Singing Group) children the opportunity to perform music live (that) they are interested in singing.

“In the past we have had the concert at Cookham Holy Trinity Church and we have had an enormous amount of local support from the community and the school.

“The last concert, due to COVID, was online, however it was extremely successful, raising £2,000 for Maidenhead Foodshare.

“This year we are extremely excited that our Charity Concert will be going ahead as a proper live concert.”

To buy tickets, visit www.tickettailor.com/events/cookhamchristmas/611435