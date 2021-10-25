Stanley Spencer Gallery receives grant for education commitments

The Stanley Spencer Gallery has been awarded £400 by The Arts Society Maidenhead in a ceremony held at Braywick Leisure Centre on Monday, October 18.

Based in Cookham, the gallery was chosen for the community grant due to its ‘commitment to provide art education’ to primary and secondary schools in the area.

Jan Price, member of the ‘Our Schools’ team, explained the money would go to providing books about the famous artist’s life to schools in the hope they will bring Stanley Spencer into the classroom and grab the children’s imagination.

Robert Kottler, chairman of management, received the cheque on behalf of the gallery and thanked the society for its generosity.

Chairperson of the society, Eloise Clark, said: “The Arts Society began supporting ‘Young Arts’ as soon as we started to receive sponsorships, (including a grant from the Louis Baylis Charitable Trust) for the running of our society.’

“In the last 4 years, our projects have helped the Thames Valley Adventure Playground, the Special School, Manor Green and the Family Action Charity for Young Carers.”