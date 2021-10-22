Climate conscious pupils receive visit from MP Theresa May

Climate conscious pupils from St Mary’s Catholic Primary School have been recognised for their work in trying to save the planet.

The Cookham Road school received an Eco-Schools Green Flag award to mark the engagement of its young learners in environmental issues.

Headteacher Anton Dworzak said the school’s eco-warriors have been doing whatever they can to make a difference, from litter picking to reducing their use of single-use plastics.

Pupils have also written to MPs about what they can do to support the green agenda and urged supermarkets not to stock too much plastic on their shelves.

MP for Maidenhead Theresa May visited St Mary’s on Thursday, October 14 to hear about the work the school’s eco-council has been doing on sustainability.

Mr Dworzak said: “I’m really proud of what our children have achieved and the impact on the whole school community because the parents buy into it, the parish buy into it and Theresa May has bought into it.

“Mrs May said she’s attending the COP26 (UN Climate Change Conference) on October 31 with the key leaders of the world and said she’d take some of the ideas the children have put to her about the oceans being polluted and temperatures rising.”