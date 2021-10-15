Remarkable Barbara embarks on annual Oxfam fundraiser

A relentless charity campaigner is continuing her quest to raise money to end global poverty.

Cookham resident Barbara Walmsley has been collecting for Oxfam in Maidenhead for the past 35 years, raising more than £350,000.

The 84-year-old organised a coffee morning at Holy Trinity Parish Centre on Wednesday, October 6 which featured a talk by author Tim Finch.

This weekend she will return to her charity collection spot at Sainsbury’s, in Providence Place, where she plans to raise money on behalf of Oxfam for more than 30 hours.

Barbara said: “I had a lightbulb moment when I was young at a time when there was a dreadful famine in part of the world and the press published pictures of all these children sitting on a bench and they were so incredibly thin.

“I remember thinking, my goodness, there are people in the world who don’t have enough to eat.

“I thought at the time, I can’t do anything now but when I’m older and I’m allowed to collect I will do something for somebody to make life better.”

Previously Barbara took part in an annual 38-hour fasting campaign to raise awareness of global poverty.

But after discussions with friends and family, she has now agreed to stop her fasting campaign and will instead be accompanied by a cardboard cutout who will ‘fast’ on her behalf.