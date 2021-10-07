Let's Rock The Moor organisers look forward to 'sunny May 2022'

Organisers of Cookham music festival Let’s Rock The Moor have expressed their disappointment following the cancellation of the event at the weekend.

But plans are already in motion to hold the popular event at Marsh Meadow in May next year, which will see the festival return to its usual timeslot during the spring.

Let’s Rock The Moor has not taken place since 2019 and a decision to hold the event during October was hampered by thunderstorms which hit the country on Saturday.

Acts including Tony Hadley and UB40 were due to play but just a few hours before the event was due to start, organisers announced that due to the ‘extreme weather conditions’, the show had to be called off.

Marketing manager for the festival, Natalie Yost, said that the reaction from fans following the cancellation has been positive.

She added that ticket holders have been given the option to roll over their purchase until next year’s concert – due to be held on Saturday, May 21 - or obtain a full refund.

Natalie also said that details on next year’s line-up are due to be announced on social media on October 29, and has urged people to keep an eye on these channels for more information on the spring festival.

“We are moving forward now and going back to the original date in May,” Natalie said. “It has been received well by the customers and they have been fully supportive of us which is really humbling.

“For the fans, for us, and everyone concerned it was really unfortunate.”Organisers have called on people who purchased tickets via retail shops to contact them through customer services or social media to arrange a refund or ticket roll over.

The event is also a big fundraiser for charity and Natalie said that the team will be working closely with good causes in the planning for May’s event to ensure they benefit from as many proceeds as possible.

Una Loughrey is chairman of The Link Foundation charity, which is one of the beneficiaries of Let’s Rock The Moor.

“It was the worst bad luck when you think of the lovely weather we had before,” she said. “Although charities are very disappointed, we understand that there was a safety concern.

“COVID has taught us to expect the unexpected – so let’s look forward to a sunny May 2022.”