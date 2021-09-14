Karts hurtle through Cookham Dean for Gravity Grand Prix

Homemade karts hurtled downhill through Cookham Dean as the Gravity Grand Prix returned on Sunday.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to cheer on the competitors in this year’s charity fundraiser, organised by The Cherry Pickers.

The karts on show ranged from a 19th century inspired Cookham fire engine to a Star Wars themed four-wheeler.

Each racer was given three opportunities to clock their fastest time on the course which stretched from the junction of Spring Lane and Church Road to Hills Lane.

Race controller Peter Austen said: “There were some really good karts and there was a great balance between the fun and the fast.”

Richard Burton, winner of the last Gravity Grand Prix in 2019, once again recorded the fastest time as he passed the finish line in one minute 10 seconds.

A beach-inspired kart by Jon Savage featuring a large model seagull scooped the ‘Spirit of the Event’ prize.

Cookham Dean Primary School’s ‘School Crayon’ kart won best novelty entry while Peter Hunter’s Cookham Fire Brigade vehicle was voted best engineered.

The event is expected to raise more than £15,000 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, and the Cherry Pickers thanked the public for their generous support.