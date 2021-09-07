Dragon boats race down River Thames as Cookham Regatta returns

Dragon boats raced down the River Thames as the Cookham Regatta returned at the weekend.

A collection of 14 teams took to the water on Saturday with buoyant crowds cheering them on from the riverside.

The regatta is a key charity fundraiser organised by the Rotary Clubs of Cookham Bridge and Marlow Thames.

Like countless other events in the area, it had to be cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but competitors embraced its return with many teams donning fancy dress.

Head-to-head ties took place with the losing teams entering a plate competition.

The powerful paddlers in the Greensleaves team bagged the win in the main event while the Henley Paddlers were victorious in the plate tournament.

Race entry organiser Jon Graystone said: “It looked as if the crowds were better than in 2019 and there were some very long queues at some of the food stalls.

“We had 14 good teams and every one of them really entered the spirit of what is a fun regatta.”

Money raised at the event will go towards the Accessible Boating Thames charity as well as a number of local good causes.