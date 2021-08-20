Royal Borough to investigate 'dangerous' bus stop in Cookham

The Royal Borough has promised to investigate a Cookham bus stop after a resident expressed concerns over its safety.

Jill Taylor, who requires the assistance of a guide dog, told the Advertiser how she ‘wants her life back’ having ran into multiple issues since moving to Cookham.

She said that she preferred to exercise her dog in Maidenhead, where she used to live before moving to the village, as she was much more familiar with the surroundings of the Thicket.

However, to do so she was required to travel to the town by bus.

With next to no room for pedestrians to stand on the pavement, Jill has expressed concerns that someone could be injured by passing traffic at her nearest bus stop on Lower Road.

“I need to get a bus into Maidenhead, because it’s the safest way I can get out and about,” said Jill.

“When you go to get a bus, you go to the top of the road by Costa Coffee, turn left and stay on that side of the road so that the traffic is on your right.

“There’s no footpath [at the bus stop], and the bus stop lies in the hedge.

“You just have to hope that the dog will sniff around and locate a hedge. How dangerous is that for a blind person, a partially-sighted person, or an elderly person with walking difficulties?

“Cookham is old, I fully understand that and I’m fully aware of it, but we cannot continue to live in the last century.

“At least I had a life back in Maidenhead, I don’t have one here. I want my life back.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough said: “The safety of all road users and pedestrians is paramount and we’d like to thank the resident for raising awareness of this.

“We understand the issues raised and will be looking into this issue, including the matter of pavement provision and access, alongside speaking to bus operators to see if there could be a better suitable location for this bus stop.”