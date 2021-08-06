Cookham food event honours memory of cherished father and husband

A mother and daughter in Cookham will be hosting a Thai food stall to raise money in memory of a cherished husband and father who passed in December.

Kevin Elstow died in hospital aged 68 from ‘multiple implications’. Among these, he had contracted COVID-19.

Daughter Amy said: “It’s heart-breaking when another number added to the daily death toll is no longer just a number to you, it’s now a loved one. It’s your dad.

“There are no words which give him enough credit to what a truly remarkable and loving dad he was to me.”

Kevin was also survived by his wife of 31 years, known to all as Mayo.

To celebrate his memory, Amy, Mayo (a chef) and friends will be holding the Thai food stall on Saturday, August 2 in Cookham.

They will be raising money for Royal Free Hospital in London, where Kevin spent months of his life.

He faced ‘countless’ medical challenges over the last 10 years, including a liver transplant, kidney failure, a hip replacement, liver rejection and cataract surgery.

“Despite everything he managed his illnesses with fortitude and not an ounce of self-pity,” said Amy.

“My family are indebted to the NHS and the absolutely amazing staff, doctors and nurses there.

“My dad was so thankful for the many professionals who have taken care of him.”

The event is also to celebrate pulling through the dark time of COVID-19.

“I think it is safe to say everyone has been affected by coronavirus in their own way,” said Amy.

“To all those who suffered, this is to celebrate coming out the other side and staying strong as a community.”

To keep numbers under control, Kevin’s family have requested not to publish exact details of the event.

They will continue to raise money, having generated £3,765 for the hospital already.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kevinelstow