Application to change offices to flats near Cookham station

01:40PM, Wednesday 04 August 2021
An application has been put forward to convert offices in Cookham into four flats.
Sorbon Estates, part of the Shanly Group, is looking to convert the offices in Station Court, High Road.
A previous application to demolish the building and install 12 flats in its place was refused in March.
The Royal Borough’s development panel went against officer recommendations, citing concerns around parking.
A second application seeking to turn the offices into four flats was withdrawn in July.
This plan showed ‘significant reduction in parking’ compared to the existing parking arrangement.
The borough recommended the units be provided with at least four cycle parking spaces.
Cookham Parish Council has asked for a deadline of August 12 to submit comments, so its planning committee can discuss the new application on August 10.
To see the details, go to the borough’s planning portal and enter reference 21/02280/CLASSO.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Maidenhead’s Tom Dean produced the swim of his life to take gold in the 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday).
A new Maidenhead father has hit out at a registry office for the way they have handled the official registering of his baby in Slough.
A Maidenhead man’s homemade BBQ has lit up social media after amassing more than 10 million views on TikTok.