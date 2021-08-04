Application to change offices to flats near Cookham station

An application has been put forward to convert offices in Cookham into four flats.

Sorbon Estates, part of the Shanly Group, is looking to convert the offices in Station Court, High Road.

A previous application to demolish the building and install 12 flats in its place was refused in March.

The Royal Borough’s development panel went against officer recommendations, citing concerns around parking.

A second application seeking to turn the offices into four flats was withdrawn in July.

This plan showed ‘significant reduction in parking’ compared to the existing parking arrangement.

The borough recommended the units be provided with at least four cycle parking spaces.

Cookham Parish Council has asked for a deadline of August 12 to submit comments, so its planning committee can discuss the new application on August 10.

To see the details, go to the borough’s planning portal and enter reference 21/02280/CLASSO.