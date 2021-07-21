Littlewick Show could take place on Cookham field

A country show which was in danger of ending after struggling to find a suitable venue looks to have been saved by a Cookham landowner.

The Littlewick Show traditionally takes place every August Bank Holiday Monday but was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, with this year’s event also not taking place.

The future of the show was in doubt last week as organisers struggled to source a new venue for the 2022 event, after they were told it could not take place at its usual location in Knowl Hill.

Littlewick Show general secretary, Valerie Bosley, who has been in post for 54 years, wrote an open letter calling for help, and following an appeal by the Advertiser, a future home for the event looks to have been found.

This has arrived courtesy of Geoffrey Copas, whose family own the Marsh Meadow in Cookham, well known for hosting Let’s Rock The Moor and the Cookham Regatta.

Geoffrey has offered up his 45-acre grass meadow for Littlewick to take place next year – subject to agreement from the Marsh Meadow Management Committee, which was set up by his family with representatives from residents and other parties in Cookham.

He said: “It would be a great shame if the show was not to continue. I want to see rural activities continue in Maidenhead’s countryside.

“It is important to keep these going ahead in Maidenhead’s greenbelt.”

Geoffrey said that one concern is that the Cookham Regatta would be due to take place just a few days after the Littlewick Show.

“We will have to have a discussion about how the show could operate and it would have to be in liaison with the Cookham Regatta as well,” he added.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Valerie said she felt ‘low’ when writing the letter, and feared that her show could have been about to fold.

“You look in your emails and there is nothing in there, and you think ‘is this how life is going to be now’,” she said. “The show can’t die completely, the show I love and have done for 54 years.

“Marsh Meadow is used by the Rotary club for Cookham Regatta and I thought there would be no point in asking him [Geoffrey Copas] for that.

“I am on cloud nine at the moment, it is wonderful. We can really look ahead and get on with it.”

Although plans are not officially finalised, both parties will now enter discussions to try and reach an agreement over holding the Littlewick Show in Cookham.