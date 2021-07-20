Line-up of TV comics to perform at Cookham Dean Cricket Club

A line-up of famed and acclaimed TV comedians is set for a night of outdoor comedy at Cookham Dean Cricket Club on Sunday, August 1.

‘Conservative comedian’ Geoff Northcott will headline, followed by Alex Horne of taskmaster fame, Ivo Graham – who took part last year – Luke Kempner, Elliot Steel, Pierre Novellie and Tom Deacon (subject to change).

The team of cricket-loving comics are performing to fundraise for the club’s rebuild of its pavilion. The club is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year.

President Jim Rosenthal said: “Fundraising in this climate is no joke. We are deeply grateful to the comics for their help.

“Most of the organisations who in the past would have made healthy contributions have frozen their grant giving – and it’s a tough time to ask individuals to commit hard earned cash.”

Northcott – claimed to be ‘the only Brexit-voting comic on the circuit’ – has written for and appeared on a number of comedic and political TV shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Question Time.

The show will take place at the club in Ricketts Field, Whyteladyes Lane, Cookham Rise, at 7pm.

Tickets are being sold for £25, with pre-bookable meals for an extra £10. To book, visit tinyurl.com/24ff3nw6