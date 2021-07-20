Plans refused to turn Cookham's former Nationwide branch into flats

11:30AM, Tuesday 20 July 2021
An application to redevelop the former Nationwide Building Society branch in Cookham has been refused.
The store closed in December leaving the village without a walk-in bank or building society.
Property firm Green Islander Investments Ltd submitted plans to the Royal Borough in April to build two ground floor flats, changing the property’s use from retail to residential.
But the planning department at the local authority has blocked the proposals over concerns the homes do not meet national space standards.
Head of planning, Adrien Waite, told the applicant the proposed two-bed flat on the site failed to meet the minimum required gross internal floor area of 61 sq metres.
He added the one-bed studio apartment included in the proposals was also too small.
Visit the planning portal at www.rbwm.gov.uk and search 21/01078 to view the council's decision.
