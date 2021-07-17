Cookham treasure hunt to take place around village this weekend

A treasure hunt will be taking place around Cookham this weekend courtesy of the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean group.

A three-and-a-half mile walking quiz will be starting and finishing at Elizabeth House in Station Hill.

Participants should collect their quiz sheet and clues from the venue between 9am and noon on Sunday to take part.

Entry is £10 per team, with all proceeds going to Elizabeth House.

Refreshments will be provided at the centre, while parents with children are advised that the route does cross some roads in the village.

Those wanting to take part in the event during the holidays can do so by collecting quiz sheets from Elizabeth House between Monday, July 19 and Friday, July 23.