Rotary Club announces return of Cookham Regatta for 2021

Cookham Regatta is set to return this September with a day of fun activities for friends and family.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Cookham Bridge and Marlow Thames, the event aims to provide funs and awareness for charities both at home and abroad, raising around £15,000 every year.

Taking place on Saturday, September 4, there will be a variety of races on the river for dragon boats and canoe cats throughout the day.

There will also be the Cookham Challenge event where teams compete against each other both on land and on the water.

Back on land there will be a range of activities for all ages including a bungee trampoline, classic vehicle display, a silent auction, a fun dog show and much more.

The Bisham Concert Band will entertain attendees with their music, while food stalls and a bar will be available throughout the day.

Racing starts at 10:00am, with the official opening at 11:00am.

Cookham Regatta has a history stretching back to 1882 but was discontinued in 1930 due to the importance of Henley and Molesey’s events leading to a decline in entries.

However, many residents missed the loss of the important event, which was even immortalised in Sir Stanley Spencer’s paintings ‘punts on the river and ‘Christ preaching at Cookham Regatta’.

After a 50-year absence, Keith and Merle Jarret decided to bring the regatta back to Cookham, where it has since been held every year except for 2020 due to coronavirus.

Terry Whall, from the Rotary Club of Cookham Bridge, said: “It’s our biggest event, and it’s a very good money-earner for charity, so we’re very pleased it’s going ahead.

“It takes quite a bit of organising, but it’s always been a great success.

“It’s more than just a regatta, because we have all sorts of things going on such as the band, which is a very nice feature.

“We also have something called the Rotary Wheel, where you can spin the wheel and win a prize – the kids love it!”

Cookham Moor will play host to the event with free parking available on the Regatta site.

Entrance is from The Pound (B4447), between Cookham High Street and Terrys Lane. The nearest postcode is SL6 9SB.

For all race entry enquiries, email entry@cookhamregatta.org.uk or telephone 01753 86844.

For all other enquiries email: info@cookhamregatta.org.uk