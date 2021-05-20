Public notices: Cookham Dean road to close for working week

This week’s public notices contain information on a road closure in Cookham Dean and a series of extensions to properties in Maidenhead and Holyport.

TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL

The council will be closing a Cookham Dean road for a working week next month as it carries out fibre optic works in the area.

Vehicles will not be allowed to travel down Stubbles Lane for its entire length between 8am and 6pm from Monday, June 7 until Friday, June 11.

An alternative route for drivers will be provided via Bigfrith Lane and Church Road.

PLANNING

An application to build a series of extensions to a Maidenhead property has been submitted to the council.

St Johns, at 9 Langworthy Road, wants to construct a single storey rear and front extension and complete a garage conversion.

Associated works include raising the roof, completewith new rooflights, and replacing cladding.

Elsewhere, in Holyport, a house wants to build a single and two storey side/rear extension and rebuild an existing chimney.

Works at 9 Pamela Row will also, if approved, include the replacement of the front door and windows following demolition of an existing extension there.

Over in Shurlock Row, Morland House, in Hungerford Lane, has applied to the Royal Borough council for approval to build a tennis court.

