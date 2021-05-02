Scores of volunteers complete big Cookham clean-up

More than 80 volunteers aged three to over 75 came out in force on April 11 on a big clean-up of the village.

Residents spread across four locations and in total, 36 bin bags were collected as well as a large quantity of builders’ waste which had been dumped near Cookham Dean Common.

Cookham Waste, a recently launched waste management business, provided £750 worth of litter- picking kit and three 660 litre bins.

The three bins let the rubbish be separated properly for correct recycling.

“We were delighted to get these events off the ground, particularly before the summer visitors arrive. The turnout was fantastic,” said Jus Moody, who helps run Keep Cookham Tidy.

“Our key aim is to get a clear message across that whether you live in Cookham or are passing through the village, it needs to be respected.”

The Keep Cookham Tidy team hopes to collaborate with local businesses who offer takeaway food in the future, as coffee cups and packaging were the most common litter find.

For example, Parea Artisan Cafe, a new coffee shop in Cookham High Street, uses biodegradable packaging and ensures that all of its waste is managed with recycling in mind.