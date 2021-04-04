SITE INDEX

    • Free dog biscuits made by Cookham kid for Maidenhead Foodshare

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    A 13-year-old entrepreneur is setting up a scheme to donate his wares to Maidenhead Foodshare customers.

    Josh Mustard started his own business – Mustard’s Miracle Services – in 2019 doing odd jobs.

    During lockdown, he started his own dog biscuit brand, using his two dog biscuit machines that can make 10 biscuits at a time.

    Josh donated half his profits from sales to Maidenhead Foodshare, raising more than £200 for the charity.

    Now over the Easter holidays, Josh is looking to produce 400 dog biscuits and donate them to Foodshare customers who have pet dogs.

    “It’s a different way of giving, being more creative,” Josh said.

    “I’ve had a lot of support from the local community so I wanted to give back.”

