Free dog biscuits made by Cookham kid for Maidenhead Foodshare

A 13-year-old entrepreneur is setting up a scheme to donate his wares to Maidenhead Foodshare customers.
Josh Mustard started his own business – Mustard’s Miracle Services – in 2019 doing odd jobs.
During lockdown, he started his own dog biscuit brand, using his two dog biscuit machines that can make 10 biscuits at a time.
Josh donated half his profits from sales to Maidenhead Foodshare, raising more than £200 for the charity.
Now over the Easter holidays, Josh is looking to produce 400 dog biscuits and donate them to Foodshare customers who have pet dogs.
“It’s a different way of giving, being more creative,” Josh said.
“I’ve had a lot of support from the local community so I wanted to give back.”
