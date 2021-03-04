Cookham Dean traffic calming measures paused to correct error

Residents have expressed concern over new traffic control measures that have been set up in Cookham Dean.

The changes in Dean Lane include a central island of build-outs which narrow the road to a single lane, meaning that vehicles in the lower priority lane will have to stop and wait, slowing traffic.

The road has been receiving complaints for some time – with its lack of pavements, it is considered particularly dangerous to pedestrians when vehicles speed.

There was a concern around Herries School, where the road is narrow and there are a number of pedestrians, particularly at school opening and closing times.

These traffic control measures were the second attempt to introduce changes to the road to make it safer, with the first being abandoned after it was felt the designs, which included overhead street lighting, were ‘too intrusive’ for a rural road.

The new scheme received support from residents in a consultation, according to Bill Perry of Cookham Parish Council.

However, since then, residents have complained that Dean Lane remains problematic. One concern is that cyclists may struggle to navigate being on the wrong side of the road. Residents noted this happens just before a bend where oncoming drivers may unexpectedly encounter the cyclist in their lane.

“There’s no doubt that people were going too fast down that road. The traffic needed taming,” said Mr Perry.

“There’s undoubtedly a lot of unfavourable comments around. The problem is that it’s one of those things where it’s difficult to get right.”

Other residents have complained that street lighting has appeared in the road – despite this being one of the options that was rejected in the first proposal.

A spokesman for the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead said: “We have paused the work as part of the scheme is not what we consulted on.

“No street lamps were installed in Dean Lane, however contractors mistakenly fitted lights to four traffic signs. These lights were switched off pending their removal.

“The council intends to look again, with the community, at the options for traffic calming measures and decide a way forward.”