Concerns that Bourne End development could overwhelm 'already congested' Cookham roads

A Cookham councillor has called on residents to share their views on plans for a 460-home development that she fears could be harmful.

A public consultation is underway on plans for the Hollands Farm development, a 23-hectare, 467-home site that is earmarked to be built in Bourne End, between Hawks Hill and Wessex Road.

The site would be adjacent to the 150-home Slate Meadow Reserve development, which has already been granted planning permission.

Councillor Mandy Brar (Lib Dem, Cookham) has raised concerns that the development, which would be built less than a mile from Cookham Bridge, will have a big impact on traffic and infrastructure in the village, and potentially in Maidenhead too.

She said: “The infrastructure cannot sustain this level of development. The roads are already congested at peak times and parking will become impossible, creating more congestion.

“Critical junctions and roads to and from Cookham Bridge, which is already at capacity, will come to a standstill impacting Cookham and all local communities. The whole community will feel extremely aggrieved if they see a repeat of the Slate Meadow Reserve Site experience.”

The 129-page draft plans for Hollands Farm state: “This vision is to create an attractive and sustainable residential neighbourhood that is well-integrated with the landscape, with neighbouring communities and is a place people happily choose to live.“

Buckinghamshire Council is running a public consultation on the draft plans for Hollands Farm, and has asked residents to share their views. A spokeswoman said: “The decision to allocate the Hollands Farm site for residential development was established as part of the Wycombe District Local Plan, itself subject to an independent examination by a Planning Inspector in 2018/19.

“The district council collaborated and consulted with the Royal Borough.

“We agreed to continue to work together and welcome everyone to feed into the public consultation on the draft development brief.”

Visit yourvoicebucks and search Hollands Farm by February 17 to have your say.