Village hall food market collects £4,000 for local charities

A new food market has been using its success to raise money for local charities – achieving a total of more than £4,000 to date.

Metre Market set up in Cookham Dean Village Hall in June.

It has grown from an initial three stalls to around 12 on rotation, selling luxury goods, artisan foods, beers and wine.

As a market selling essential products, Metre Market has been allowed to remain open throughout the pandemic, socially distanced with mask-wearing and temperature checks.

Since the village hall’s normal fundraisers have not been allowed under COVID-19 restrictions, the organisers decided to make good use of the market for charity fundraising.

In October the market started a raffle every Friday, when the market is open. A £5 ticket buys a chance to win a hamper filled with a product from every vendor present that week.

“It’s a great prize because it’s all fresh from the market, and it’s at least £60 worth of goods – the stall holders are very generous,” said Finbar Murphy, chairman of Friends of Cookham Dean Village Hall.

“The winners are always very pleased.”

The market raises around £250 a week for a selected charity, which thus far has included Thames Hospice, the NSPCC, Cookham Dean School and Elizabeth House which supports the aged in Cookham.

“For them it’s a lifeline, whether it’s £20 or £250,” said Finbar.

“It’s a nice little side effect of running the market.”