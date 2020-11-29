SITE INDEX

    • Cookham church wins eco award for green activities

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    A village Methodist church has earned an Eco-Church Bronze Award in recognition of its work for the environment.

    Part of this is a result of Cookham Rise Methodist Church sponsoring the Alfred Major Community Allotment. Members of the allotment have also been working on the church grounds to improve it.

    Other residents planted a native hedge to replace the fence and built a new woodland area for children to explore.

    Keith Le Page, the church’s eco-church coordinator, said: “We are already a Fair Trade church and committed to re-cycling wherever possible.

    “Eco-Church will strengthen our commitment to environmental goals, with special Sunday services devoted to the environment, and encouragement of all our members to use locally grown and organic food.

    “We aim to continue progressing to the next award level.”

