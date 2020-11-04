'Grudge' against horse riders in Cookham made public with notice

A horse rider has spoken out following the anonymous posting of notices in Cookham which request that there be ‘no more horses’ on the villages’ roads.

The first two signs were found on Saturday, at the end of Lightlands Lane and Strande Lane, where Andrea Langley keeps her horse, and a further two were discovered in Maidenhead Road at the beginning of the week.

The laminated posters read: ‘POLITE NOTICE: NO MORE HORSES ON COOKHAM ROADS’.

Andrea, 53, thinks the signs reference the police-endorsed range of high-vis attire riders wear in the area which read: ‘POLITE NOTICE: PLEASE SLOW DOWN’.

“The majority of people in Cookham are all behind the people who ride horses in the village, and are very respectful, but obviously somebody has clearly got a bit of a grudge going on,” said Andrea.

“It would be nice to find out why this person’s doing it, what’s behind it, because nobody else seems to have that much of a problem really.”

Andrea says she and other riders ‘don’t want to have to ride on these roads’ but that because a lot of bridleways have been lost recently, they ‘have to go on the road to get to anywhere where they can ride’.

“People are getting increasingly aggressive on the roads and they’re driving past, not giving you enough space, just because they cannot wait, which is absolute madness.”

She added: “I think we’re all very worried that it’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Andrea says drivers should be giving horses ‘a really wide berth’ and pass them at 15 miles an hour because they are flight animals with a ‘natural instinct to run’ and they also have a ‘tendency to side-step’.

“It’s seconds, that’s all it is to drive past at a reasonable distance and speed,” said Andrea.

“I don’t know why people are so reluctant to do it, if they realised the consequences of what could happen, that they could kill somebody and kill somebody’s horse, I think they might be a little more respectful.”

Although Andrea does not know if it is a pedestrian, cyclist or motorist who has posted the signs, she says horse riders have ‘as much right to be on the roads’ as anybody else.