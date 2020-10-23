Cookham GP writes book about 'phenomenal' surgeon father

A GP at Cookham Medical Centre has written a book about her highly-skilled surgeon father.

‘What Pesi Did: A Surgeon’s Story’ by Dr Azmy Birdi tells the story of her father, Pesi Bharucha, ‘quite a phenomenal surgeon’ who died in India in 2018 aged 98.

Dr Birdi’s self-published book is based on ‘a treasure trove of correspondence’ she discovered after her father died which documents some interesting stories about the work he had done in the city of Jamshedpur, in the east Indian state of Jharkhand.

It includes the ‘miracle case’ when he saved the life of a man who suffered 90 per cent burns, and the time he spent five hours sewing on the severed thumb of one of Dr Birdi’s friends.

“He did some phenomenal work in those days,” said Dr Birdi.

In the mid-1970s he was also chief co-ordinator of a successful World Health Organisation campaign to eradicate a smallpox epidemic in Jamshedpur and built up the city’s cottage hospital into a multispeciality hospital.

Through writing the book Dr Birdi had come to appreciate how far-reaching her father’s reputation was, but it was by chance she found out the family of a fellow GP at Cookham Medical Centre had also been treated by him.

“Dr Anu Swamy just mentioned casually to her father that I had written this book and it turns out that so many of her family members were treated by my Dad,” said Dr Birdi.

This includes Dr Swamy’s grandmother, who had frostbite, which Mr Bharucha dressed regularly, and her cousin - who smashed his wrist through a glass window.

With his car in for a service Mr Bharucha walked to the hospital to operate on him, which is testament to the fact that ‘everyone has said he was kind’.

“Dr Swamy and I have worked for six years as colleagues without any idea about this history,” she said. “It is a small world.”

The book is close to Dr Azmy’s heart, but she said it is not ‘eulogising’ her father.

“Anyone who’s interested in history, or medicine should find it fascinating.”

The book can be bought at Amazon.