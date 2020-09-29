Flower and produce show gives Cookham villagers chance to 'talk again'

An odd-shaped aubergine and impressive cake displays were the talk of a Cookham street as a flower and produce show lifted spirits.

The Westwood Green event was organised by the community association committee and saw residents show off their creations, planted and made either at home or at the nearby allotments.

It took place to give residents a socially-distanced event at a time when all other village socials have been cancelled.

Fruit, vegetables, cakes and two-year old tomato plants were on display as neighbours chatted with friends – from a distance – and browsed about a dozen various exhibits on September 19.

Westwood Green resident Josephine Crabb said: “We are a close-knit community here and normally we hold several social events on the green itself because we have 96 houses surrounding [it].

“Because we had to be socially distanced, the committee came up with the idea of having a flower and produce show.

“Residents who wanted to take part would fill out a form and tick categories they were entering, and put that out on a table with their exhibit. The rest of us went round admiring everything.”

She added: “The weather was good and it was great to see all residents out wandering around. It was great to be able to talk to people again.”