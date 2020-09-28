Royal Borough nature in lockdown compiled into 2021 calendar

A roe deer with her fawn and a kingfisher perched on a branch feature on a calendar from a Cookham-based photographer showcasing nature in lockdown.

Mick Vogel regularly took walks before sunrise while furloughed to capture images of the wildlife and scenery around him, and has compiled 14 of his best shots into a 2021 calendar.

The idea started when Mick used to post his ‘Shot of the Week’ on to a Cookham Facebook group, which gained popularity and led him to producing a ‘Shot of the Day’ alternative.

The A3-sized calendar – of the same name – is priced at £10 but 25 per cent of profits will go to Cookham Community Allotments, which suffered a break-in and vandalism during lockdown.

It is available either from Mick himself or Hillcrest Stores, in Hillcrest Avenue.

Mick described his latest calendar as his most ‘special’ as it captures such a strange time where nature was allowed to thrive, and kept spirits up when people were stuck indoors.

He also produced one last year for 2020, called ‘Royal Borough Wildlife’.

He said: “I have been out mostly every day over to Strand Water, Widbrook Common or Battlemead.

“People have said it is a reminder of the time and for some of them it was what got them through it, looking forward to my photo of the day.

“It is just things I see. As I have said before, I am up and out before full light. It is definitely one of the more special ones.”

Mick’s creation has been popular and he has already sold his first batch of 50 over one weekend.

He plans on ordering 100 more in for potential buyers, which should be available from the start of next week.

As well as deer and birds, the calendar also features landscape shots.

“Being furloughed was motivation enough, it was a strange time and still is a strange time,” Mick added.

He added that the incident at the allotments, at Alfred Major playing fields, ‘angered’ him and hopes profits will be well spent there.

“That really made me angry, so I decided that 25 per cent of profits from the calendar I will donate to the allotments,” Mick said.

“It will give them a few quid to buy extra tools or fencing.”

Mick urged those interested to contact him on social media by searching ‘Mick Vogel Photography’ on Facebook, or visiting Hillcrest Stores.

This kingfisher features on Mick Vogel’s ‘Shot of the Day’ 2021 calendar for the month of June. Photo courtesy of Mick Vogel Photography.