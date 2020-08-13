Free-of-charge places left at Cookham Dean FC WildCats for girls

Girls aged five to 11 have the opportunity to join a new club free of charge.

A Wildcats centre funded by the Football Association (FA) and affiliated with Cookham Dean FC had its first session on Wednesday, July 22 and there are still eight spaces left.

The idea of the Wednesday sessions held at the Alfred Major Recreation Ground in Cookham from 5-6pm is for girls to have fun, make friends and play football.

After a false start following the coronavirus pandemic, 22 of the 30 places have been taken up and organisers want to encourage participation by offering the remaining places for free.

The sessions will continue until October half term assuming no further lockdown measures are imposed.

To find out more email wildcats_ cookhamdean@ yahoo.com or phone 07901 855011.