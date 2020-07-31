Devine Flowers to feature in Channel 4 advert

Devine Flowers will feature in Channel 4’s advertisement campaign ‘The Great High Street Comeback’ today (Friday).

To celebrate the return of high street shopping the broadcaster has partnered with various brands to donate advert production costs, and advertisement spots to small, independent retailers.

Owner of Devine Flowers in High Street, Adam Garrett, applied to be part of the campaign and was partnered with Lloyd’s Business Banking.

“It’s amazing, it’s such a phenomenal opportunity, because obviously as a tiny, little businesses as we are, it would be something that we would never be able to afford,” Adam said.

He described the impact of coronavirus on his shop ‘like rewinding the businesses 10 years’.

“It’s just great to have the intrigue, because we have suffered massively, as many have,” he said.

Filming at the shop took on Friday, July 24 and the finished article is set to air tomorrow, as part of a celebratory ‘ad break takeover’.

“There was a lot of dancing, lots of music,” he said. “They’re trying to make me look like a conjurer, like a magician, so it’s quite quirky.”

The advert is expected to be on screen at about 9.15pm, during ‘8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown’.