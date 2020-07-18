The Little Bookshop competition winners announced

The manager at The Little Bookshop in High Street has said ‘it was an absolute pleasure’ to read the entries to the store’s writing competition.

The competition for children aged five to 14 was launched in April and judged by Timmy Mallett, Ross Kemp and children’s writer, Sue Palmer.

Winners in Key Stage one, two and three were awarded first, second and third place and given vouchers of £50, £25 and £10 respectively.

Each of the first place winners also won £100 worth of vouchers for their school, and the winner in KS2 will get a workshop for their class with Sue.

Manager, Chantal Farquhar, said: “We had a real mixed bag of entries with some science-fiction, dystopian, historical, thrillers and adventure stories.

“It was an absolute pleasure to read them – some of them were laugh-out-loud funny and some were just so creative.”