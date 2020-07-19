Club chairman inducted into new role via Zoom

A member of Bourne End & Cookham Inner Wheel Club was installed into her role as district chairman from the comfort of her own home last month.

Elaine Morris was inducted as district chairman via Zoom on Thursday, June 18 with about 50 Inner Wheel members from clubs in the districts of Berks, Bucks and parts of Oxfordshire watching.

To comply with social distancing the outgoing chairman, Zannifer Mason, was invited to Elaine’s Pinkney’s Green garden where she took off the chain of office and placed it on a table between the pair.

Elaine then picked the chain up and ceremoniously placed it around her own neck.

The event was filmed by the club secretary, Mercia Hailstone.

The Association of Inner Wheel clubs span 103 International countries and gives women the opportunity to enjoy friendship, help in the local community and foster international understanding.

Find out more about Bourne End & Cookham Inner Wheel Club at www.innerwheeldistrict9.org.uk