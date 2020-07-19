WildCats football for girls to start in Cookham

The Football Association (FA) has given a girls’ football initiative the go ahead to proceed after a false start due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are more than 1,250 Wildcats centres across the country funded by the FA and a Wildcats centre affiliated with Cookham Dean FC was due to open in April.

The aim of the club is for girls aged five to 11 to have fun, make friends and play football.

The sessions will be carried out in line with the FA recommendation of two or more groups of six, including a coach, socially distancing, and all groups kept separate.

Cookham Dean FC has also made ‘player guidance’ posters for parents and children with advice on what to do before training, on arrival, during, and afterwards.

Nick Phillips, a player in Cookham Dean FC's men’s first team and head coach of the WildCats, hopes WildCats will offer a distraction from coronavirus for the girls taking part.

“Hopefully it will provide a moment to escape, to get some exercise and mobility training, and learn some new skills,” he said.

“As a coaching team we cannot wait to get started and hope that we will attract many girls to come and try out the game of football in a safe, fun and relaxed environment”

Sessions will be held at the Alfred Major Recreation Ground from Wednesday, July 22 from 5-6pm.

To find out more email wildcats_cookhamdean@yahoo.com or phone 07901 855011.