Wildflowers brighten up Cookham landscape

A selection of wildflowers have been planted on land in Cookham.

Farmers, residents and the council joined together to plant the flowers on land near Cannon Court Farm, off Malders Lane, which belongs to Tom Copas.

Mr Copas and Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham), lead member for highways, got together on Tuesday to celebrate the new blooms and the extra colour they add to the landscape.