SITE INDEX

Fri, 19
17 °C
Sat, 20
21 °C
Sun, 21
20 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Cookham landowner 'disappointed' by litter on popular path

    A Cookham landowner has criticised revellers for leaving litter on his land.

    Tom Copas, who owns Mount Farm near Long Lane, found the bridle path, a site which is the subject of a Stanley Spencer painting, strewn with litter on Monday after a party took place nearby over the weekend.

    The litter found by Mr Copas on the bridle path.

    Mr Copas said: “We have had hundreds of people enjoying using the path.

    “A rave took place over the weekend and they didn’t put the rubbish in the bin which is right there.

    “It’s so disappointing that they left it in such a mess, considering all the hundreds of people exercising and using the path.

    “I’m disappointed that these people spoiled it for everyone else.”

    Cookhams

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved