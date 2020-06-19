Cookham landowner 'disappointed' by litter on popular path

A Cookham landowner has criticised revellers for leaving litter on his land.

Tom Copas, who owns Mount Farm near Long Lane, found the bridle path, a site which is the subject of a Stanley Spencer painting, strewn with litter on Monday after a party took place nearby over the weekend.

The litter found by Mr Copas on the bridle path.

Mr Copas said: “We have had hundreds of people enjoying using the path.

“A rave took place over the weekend and they didn’t put the rubbish in the bin which is right there.

“It’s so disappointing that they left it in such a mess, considering all the hundreds of people exercising and using the path.

“I’m disappointed that these people spoiled it for everyone else.”