Mum raises more than £500 with 'Stories for Charity'

A Cookham mum has been reading her way to raising £545 for a charity which protects and supports children and young people.

After watching a video posted by Action for Children about families struggling during lockdown Claire Hillard was moved to donate £20 to the charity but felt it was ‘not enough’.

“There’s just so many vulnerable children out there,” said Claire. “It’s that feeling of wanting to do something to help.”

Reading books to her sons, Harrison, three, and Max, who will turn seven on Sunday, gave her the idea for ‘Stories for Charity’.

Claire began posting videos online of her reading tales to Harrison and Max, in the hope they would be enjoyed by others, and raise funds which will reach vulnerable children.

Guest storytellers have posted videos including Fiona Greenwood, assistant head at Cookham nursery.

Find the stories on Instagram at ‘storiesforcharity’ and watch the videos and donate to Action for Children via Facebook or at justgiving.com/fundraising/storiesforcharity

To be a guest reader, whether an adult or child, or to request a story, email clairehillard@live.co.uk or contact her via Facebook or Instagram.