Stanley Spencer Gallery creates virtual exhibition space

With doors to the Stanley Spencer Gallery closed due to the coronavirus pandemic the volunteers who run the art museum have turned their attention to creating a virtual exhibition space.

Through the gallery’s website and its social media channels people have been able to view Spencer’s paintings in exhibitions that have been updated every two weeks.

They have included the artists paintings which chart the Easter story, and a walk around Cookham, with Spencer’s works depicted alongside contemporary photographs of the places he painted.

Over half term the gallery has a ‘Colour in with Stanley project, for children and adults, where line drawings of Spencer’s works can be downloaded from the website to colour in.

Chairman of the Management Committee, Robert Kottler said “It was a big disappointment that this terrible virus arrived just at the point where we were about to open the door on our new summer exhibition, but luckily I work with an energetic team of people, who immediately decided to turn disappointment into an opportunity.”

The exhibition, which is entitled ‘Love, Art, Loss The Wives of Stanley Spencer’ is expected to run into next year.

Keep up to date with the latest from the gallery on its website: Stanleyspencer.org.uk on Twitter: The Spencer Gallery @SpencerCookham and on Instagram: stanleyspencergallery